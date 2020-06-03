15 minutes. A Fort Lauderdale police officer was suspended after assaulting a woman during protests that took place in the area on Sunday.

In a video about the event – published by Local 10 channel – that went viral, it can be seen how the accused agent, identified as Steven Poherence, pushes a black woman who was kneeling.

After the assault, a feeling of outrage exploded in the protesters who began to throw water bottles at the officer.

Likewise, right after the push, an officer from the same police department, identified as Krystal Smith removed Poherence from the scene and visibly annoyed rebuked him for his performance.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione confirmed the agent’s suspension and said, “His conduct does not reflect what we were trying to achieve yesterday. We were trying to provide a completely safe environment throughout the day, except for two minutes. That’s what happened. “

Maglione explained that the case will be investigated and that after the conclusions the appropriate measures will be taken. He noted that during the investigations the police will remain at his home without public contact.

I was able to go home, George was not

During the same protests, other protesters reported mistreatment by police officers. One of them was LaToya Ratleiff.

Ratleiff’s account provides the context of the atmosphere in the protest just before the Poherence assault occurred.

The girl told Local10 television that “the protesters’ frustration began when an agent kicked a girl’s back without reason and that was when we decided to kneel down.”

Protester denounced police attack a protest (LaToya Ratleiff)

Ratleiff says that when he was leaving the place to look for his car and go home, he was shot directly and directly, either with a rubber bullet or a tear gas canister.

The protester fell to the ground and started bleeding. At that time she was attended by paramedics and brought to the hospital.

“I was leaving, I was at peace and still they attacked me. But I’m fine, my eye will heal, I was able to go home, but George and another, no.”

Fired

This Wednesday, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles published a statement on its Twitter account in which it reported that it had fired two employees of that body for posting threatening and racist comments against protesters on social networks.