Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport Evicted Due to Bomb Threat; emergency causes flight delays



The bomb threat was reported at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Photo: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI / . / .

Part of the airport in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Florida, was evacuated for several hours Saturday after a bomb threat.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed two of its terminals this morning as a precautionary measure, authorities said.

About three hours later, the airport’s official Twitter account shared a message to report that the security incident had been resolved.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the evacuation on social media.

“At about 8:49 am, BSO agents were notified of a bomb threat on @FLLFlyer,” the entry reads.

“As a precautionary measure, officers excavated terminals 2 & 3 and they also closed access to the airport. BSO’s explosives unit is investigating. People heading to the airport are asked to avoid the area, ”the sheriff’s office added.

It was a hoax bomb threat, and the terminals reopened around 12:30 pm Traffic jams were evident on the roads around the airport.

There are no details of how many flights were affected with delays due to the unforeseen event, but several planes that had already landed had to keep passengers inside.

The latest message from the airport’s official Twitter account urges people to check with their airlines the status of flights before arriving at the airfield.

At the moment, there are no reports of arrests in relation to the events.