Forsberg wins the duel against a historic Lewandowski

06/23/2021 at 8:29 PM CEST

Swedish Emil forsberg and the polish Robert Lewandowski, who scored two goals each, starred today in a great duel that fell from the scandinavian side (3-2), since Poland was dropped from the Eurocup.

Sweden

Olsen; Lustig (Kraft, 68 ‘), Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Quaison (Kulusevski, 55 ‘), Isak (Berg, 68’).

Poland

Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Bednarek; Jozwiak (Swierzcok, 61 ‘), Krychowiak (Placheta, 78’), Klich (Kozlowski, 73 ‘), Puchacz (Frankowski, 46’), Swiderski, Zielinski; Lewandowski.

Goals

1-0 M.2 Forsberg. 2-0 M.59 Forsberg. 2-1 M.61 Lewandowski. 2-2 M. 84 Lewandowski. 3-2 M. 94 Claesson.

Referee

Micheal Oliver (England). TA: Danielson (10 ‘) / Krychowiak (74’), Glik (83 ‘).

Stadium

Gazprom Arena. 15,000 ESP.

Besides the victory, Sweden qualified brilliantly as Group E winners with seven points, ahead of Spain, which beat Slovakia (5-0), also eliminated.

Scandinavians they scored at the minute party, what forced the Slavs to play uphill the rest of the match. They had plenty of chances to draw, but it was Forsberg who scored again in a great move by Kulusevski.

Lewandowski, that today became the top Polish scorer in the history of the European Championships, reduced distances with a house brand missile and then tied with a handful of minutes to go. The Bayern forward never stopped believing in the miracle until the final whistle. He goes home with three goals to his credit.

The match was marked by the high temperatures for the second Russian city – more than 30 degrees – and the high humidity levels.

The Swedish coach, little given to changes, got tired of Marcus Berg and replaced him with Quaison, which forms a couple a lot more dynamic with Isak. Paulo Sousa recovered the former Sevilla player Krychowiak, expelled against the Slovaks. He said that he was not going to crucify him for that sin and he kept his word.

All the Polish preparation went to hell after a minute and a half of play. Isak lowered with his chest a pass to the edge of the area, Forsberg took the ball due to the inability of the Polish defenders to clear the ball and his low and crossed shot with his left foot surpassed Szszesny.

The game was where the Swedes wanted it. Ahead on the scoreboard and classified for eighth as first group.

Poland were knocked out for several minutes, but eventually caught their breath. Lewandowski was unwilling to hang up his gloves. At the exit of a corner Robert finished off the crossbar. The rejection was headed again by the Bayern attacker with the bad luck that again it was spat out by the wood. The play did not end there. Faced with the Scandinavian passivity, the ball fell back to the same player, but a few centimeters from the goal line it was unable to get the ball into the nets. Incredible but true.

From there, the Poles locked up the Swedes in their camp. The missing Zielinski forced Olsen to work hard to clear a shot from outside the box over the crossbar.

Sousa’s pupils were awarded the draw, but they went to rest with half foot out of the tournament.

Needing two goals, the Poles went out to all of the changing rooms. Nothing else to start, again Zielinski put Olsen’s gloves to the test, who also saved his team a few minutes later from Krychowiak’s shot.

Quaison also forced the Polish goalkeeper to stretch after a defensive failure. The Swedes needed more from Isak, but the Real forward was not involved in the game.

So Anderson got the changes right. Introduced Kulusevski, the young star of Juventus, who changed the game.

He only stole the ball in the medullary, he traveled like a gazelle the 40 meters to the large area and there gave him the ball for Forsberg to score the second with a shot placed to the left post defended by Szczesni. (min.59)

Poland was dead. Lewandowski did not accept the death certificate. Two minutes later, he received a long ball, faked the defender and got out of his hat a howitzer that was placed by the left square defended by Olsen. (min.61)

There was still time for a miracle. Never stopped believing Lewandowski, what scored an opportunist goal with six minutes to go by the end of regulation time. (min.84)

Poland tried, but the Swedish defense resisted the onslaught. Let your next opponent take note in the round of 16. Beating Sweden costs sweat and tears.

When it seemed that the tables were immovable, Claesson scored the winning goal in discount and guaranteed the first place in the group to his team. Spain, second.