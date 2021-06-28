Forsberg transforms Sweden on goal

06/27/2021 at 9:27 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

The Swedish attacker has finally exploded with his selection. With 3 goals in 3 games, tied with big names like Wijnaldum, Lukaku and Lewandowski, only Cristiano Ronaldo (5) and Schick (4), the revelation of the tournament, surpassed him in the scorers table.

At 29 years old, Forsberg he has taken the necessary experience to loosen up and become the architect of the Swedish attack. “Maybe before I was more concerned about forcing situations, now I let them come to me. I’m more calm, relaxed and confident & rdquor ;, explained the Leipzig player, who admitted that in this process of maturation and learning, being advised has been fundamental.

“Before he put a lot of pressure on me, everything had to turn out perfect. Now I feel more in harmony and I don’t think so much. This is a better version of myself & rdquor ;.

Your participation is not in jeopardy

And it is precisely this best version of Forsberg one of the arguments of the Swedish fans to see theirs in the quarterfinals.

That is why the alarms went off on Saturday when the striker trained separately due to annoyances that will not prevent him from missing the decisive clash tomorrow. “It was just a precautionary measure. I’m fine and I’ve already trained hard again & rdquor ;, he explained while showing confidence in the possibilities of his team despite the criticism received for his game. “We know that we have quality and that we can beat anyone & rdquor ;.

Berg vindicates himself

In the same line he spoke Marcus berg, who was relegated to the bench in the last game against Poland to give entry to Robin quaison. “There is a very tough competition, but that is very positive. I only focus on training and preparing as well as possible,” he said.

And it is that in the same party, Dejan Kulusevski, another substitute and absent the first two games for testing positive for coronavirus, he gave two assists in just half an hour leaving the bench.

“You always want to play, you want to get involved and contribute. But sometimes you stay on the sidelines and have to accept it and try to find new energy & rdquor ;, acknowledged a Berg that until now was one of the technician’s favorites Janne Andersson.

With him on the bench, the attacker had started 36 of the 41 games up to the Poland game. “Everyone who is here expects to play. I also. And I prepare as if I were going to play, then we’ll see & rdquor ;, he concluded.

Blind trust in Isak

Who is beyond any doubt is Alexander Isak. The Real Sociedad player is the undisputed starter in the team of Andersson despite the fact that the goal continues to be resisted, a fact to which Berg it downplays it.

“It is clear that a goal means a lot, but if we win games, he will be just as happy. And he should be proud of the work he has done in every game. He flies forward on the pitch and we know he can decide matches, so the goals will come & rdquor ;.