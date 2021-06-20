Formula One: Sergio Pérez repeats podium with Red Bull at the French Grand Prix

The Mexican pilot Sergio “Checo” Pérez, repeated podium within the Formula One with the Red Bull Racing team, by placing third in the race won by his teammate Max Verstappen.

Verstappen achieved his third victory of the year by winning, also on the fastest lap, at the Le Castellet track; ahead of the seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and ‘Checo’, who signed his twelfth podium since driving in Formula One.

Verstappen now leads the World Cup with 131 points, twelve more than Hamilton; while ‘Checo’ is third, with 84 units. The Finn Valtteri Bottas finished fourth, ahead of the two McLarens, those of the Englishman Lando Norris and the Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

2. Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull, which will race at home for the next two races – the Styrian and Austrian Grand Prix, the next two Sundays – leads the constructors’ championship with 215 points, 37 more than Mercedes.

