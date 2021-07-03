Formula One: Sergio Pérez affirms that his car is ready to fight for the podium in Austria

The Mexican driver Sergio “Checo” Pérez of the team Red bull racing, he said happy with his car and ready to fight for the podium inside the Austrian Grand Prix of Formula One this Sunday.

It was very hard work. In the end we had a good lap, but we think we have a better car for the race than for qualifying “, were the words of Sergio Pérez.

The Mexican driver spoke at a press conference after qualifying tests where he finished third place, where he stressed that he has a car that works better in races than in qualifying.

THE VOICES OF THE CUALI IN AUSTRIA! Sergio Pérez: “It was a very hard job” Max Verstappen: “I think Q3 was pretty bad” Lando Norris: “Maybe it’s the best lap I’ve done in my career” # F1xFOX pic.twitter.com/ZwADa6nPS0 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 3, 2021

Max Verstappen also from Red Bull Racing, who will start in the first position as the fastest of qualifying, followed by Landó Norris in second from McLaren and the multi champion Lewis Hamilton will start in fourth.

