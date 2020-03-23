Formula One expects 2020 season to finally have 15-18 races

LONDON, Mar 23 (.) – Formula One expects a reduced season of 15-18 grand prizes once races can resume after the coronavirus pandemic, hopefully during the European summer, its president and director said on Monday. executive, Chase Carey.

The original 2020 calendar held a record 22 tests, but the season has yet to start with the first eight races canceled or delayed.

The Australian Grand Prix – which was due to open the season on March 15 – and the Monaco Grand Prix were canceled, while races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands, Spain and Azerbaijan were postponed with no proposed alternative dates and there are more tests in doubt.

“We are committed to providing our fans with a 2020 season,” Carey said in a statement.

“We recognize that there is significant potential for additional postponements at currently scheduled events. However, we expect the season to start sometime in the summer, with a schedule of 15 to 18 races.”

F1 needs a minimum of eight races for the season to be considered a suitable championship.

The next test that still stands is the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on June 14, but that also seems uncertain due to the pandemic, just like France on June 28.

Carey said he hopes the season, which was due to end in Abu Dhabi on November 29, runs through December “with scheduled race dates that differ significantly from our original 2020 calendar.”

“It is not possible to provide a more specific timetable now due to the fluidity of the current situation,” added the American.

(Report by Alan Baldwin. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)