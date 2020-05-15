Carlos Sainz Jr. will make the leap to Ferrari in the next Formula One season to fill the vacant seat left by Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo will replace the Spaniard at McLaren.

Sainz, 25, signed with the iconic Italian team for two years from the 2021 season. Ferrari made the announcement Thursday, shortly after McLaren reported Ricciardo’s arrival from Renault.

“I am very happy to drive for Ferrari in 2021 and I am excited about my future with the team,” said Sainz. “I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I am looking forward to competing with them again this season.”

The first 10 races of the season have been postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sainz is the son of two-time world rally champion Carlos Sainz. He replaces Vettel, the four-time F1 champion who will leave Ferrari when his contract expires.

Vettel lost prominence to Charles Leclerc in 2019, despite the fact that the Monegasque driver barely completed his first season with Ferrari and his second in F1. Leclerc, 22, is under contract with Ferrari until the end of 2023 and, with Vettel out, passing number one on the team.

Although he does not have a world champion behind the wheel – as he could boast with Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, or Fernando Alonso before them – Ferrari is confident that a young pair of drivers is a shock.

“We have embarked on a new cycle with the aim of returning to the top in Formula 1,” said Ferrari director Mattia Binotto. “It will be a long road, which will have difficulties, especially with the current financial and regulatory situation.”

“A pair of pilots of the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the last 50 years of the Scuderia is the best possible combination to help us achieve the goals we have,” he added.

Both drivers will have ambition: Leclerc for fighting the world title, and Sainz wanting to show that he can also be the protagonist.

Sainz had a good season in 2019, in which he achieved the first podium of his career and helped McLaren finish fourth in the constructors’ championship.

“I would like to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent job he did in the McLaren recovery,” said British team principal Zak Brown. “He is someone who works for the team and we wish him the best in his future.”

Sainz has also driven for Toro Rosso and Renault. He will be the third Spaniard in Ferrari, following in the footsteps of Alonso and Alfonso de Portazgo, who had a brief step during the 1950s.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, will pair next season with Lando Norris, a 20-year-old Briton.

“Signing Daniel up to take another step forward in our long-term plan and it will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Landon,” said Brown. “This is good news for our team, partners and certainly our fans.”

Renault has not announced who will replace Ricciardo next year. The names of Alonso, Vettel and Nico Hulkenberg, who had been displaced by the French constructor, have been mentioned.

Although Alonso is 38 years old, the Spaniard has a career that includes two world titles with Renault.

