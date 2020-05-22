To readjust the dates, the organization rescheduled the Wisconsin stage for July 11 and 12, with a double round

The Formula Indy organization has again made changes to the current season’s calendar, which hasn’t even started yet. Again, the cause is the pandemic of the new coronavirus, which this time caused the cancellation of two stages.

Races scheduled for Toronto, Canada, on July 12, and Richmond, USA, on June 27, were canceled. To readjust the calendar, the organization rescheduled the Wisconsin stage, which would have been on June 21, for July 11 and 12, with a double round.

The government of Ontario, Canada, vetoed the holding of major events until the month of August. In addition, national authorities on Tuesday extended the closure of the border with the United States for non-essential travel by 30 days.

“Our teams and athletes are ready to get back on track and deliver a world-class event at the Texas Motor Speedway,” said Mark Miles, the category’s chief executive. “We appreciate the opportunity to start our season during these unprecedented times and I am confident that we are going to have a great show.”

The 2020 season is set to start on June 6 at the Texas Motor Speedway in the city of Fort Worth, United States. The championship will end with the stage of St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 25. Interestingly, this was the opening stage of the championship, by the initial calendar, before the changes caused by the pandemic.

.