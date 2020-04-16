Alejandro Agag believes that Formula E will suffer less than other categories in the future. On the one hand because it does not depend on private teams or teams, but behind are the brands that have selected it as a marketing tool for change. On the other, “because we do not depend on the income of the participations or of the televisions”, indicates the maximum person in charge of the category.

Agag, speaking to James Allen for the British magazine Autosport, highlights that the category “has acted very quickly and flexibly. We take action very soon, cancel races almost immediately and have taken steps to support and protect the teams.”

In fact, with the business model of the category, they have been able to focus on protecting the teams and they have done it with flexible measures, even in the technical aspect: the new Gen2 car will be able to be used in the next season, “because only we are going to support a new homologation for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons. Therefore, a team can choose to use the exact same car they are now using again in the 2020-2021 campaign and then save right now, but also if They had already made part of the spending on the 20-2021 car, they can use it, although they will have to use it again in 2021-2022, so they save the money. ”

Agag is sure that Formula E will come out of this crisis well, although admits that if it had happened two or three years ago, it might not have survived. For him, the key is that “we have a level of expenses that is manageable, the business model is manageable “, but take note of the warning because later” it will not be the same. We must reduce costs, be smart. ”

And above all, you know you have a ace up your sleeve: the current social concern for the environment. “There are many threats to humanity, but climate change is the largest and most obvious. This should compel us to plan ahead how we deal with climate change because it can cause something even worse than what we are experiencing if we do not start acting now. I think that interest in electric vehicles will be more relevant and greater than before”

Now he waits with some tranquility for the evolution of the situation, to know when they will be able to run again. He is aware that it will depend on many factors, when this pandemic ends, how normality recovers, its aftermath, the priorities of the administrations … and that this season should end in September to start the next one in November or December .

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.