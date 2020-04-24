Formula E will continue to organize a race in Rome for another five seasons, as the City of Rome has agreed to organize an ePrix in the Italian capital until at least 2025. The new agreement, subject to the approval of the World Motor Sports Council of the FIA, occurs during the temporary suspension of the current season of the electric series due to the global pandemic of COVID-19.

The ePrix in Rome is 2.84 kilometers long with 21 curves – 12 to the left and 9 to the right. It circulates through tourist attractions such as the Obelisco di Marconi, the Colosseo Quadrato, the Congress Palace and La Nuvola. The layout presents a peculiarity that the series could only experience in Monaco, which is the change in elevations around its route.

“Rome is once again a key reference for Formula E and remains a key attraction for major events. When we come out of the health emergency, we will have to come back much stronger than ever,” said Virginia Raggi, Mayor of Rome. “The Italian capital will be the symbol of the series until 2025, this agreement will bring many investments in urban areas and will make our collaboration much stronger. The contract will help the Romans to start again.”

The announcement is for Formula E a step forward in the continuity of the championship once the coronavirus pandemic ends. In addition to its own benefits, the series seeks to boost the local economy with clean mobility and electrification solutions in cities around the world.

“We are proud to announce such an important achievement and the beginning of a new long-term cooperation. We thank the Mayor of Rome and the entire administration for making it possible,” added Alejandro Agag, founder and president of Formula E. “Italy It is a strategic market for us, we have involved some of the leading manufacturers to work together towards a gradual change in the perception of electric mobility. This process will have important global consequences. ”

Roma joined the Formula E calendar from the fourth season. Sam Bird – DS Virgin Racing – was the winner at the opening of the event.

