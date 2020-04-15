It’s called ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge and it’s for the benefit of UNICEF

It will be played in rFactor2 and will have real drivers and teams

Since the creation of Formula E, the category has marked a trend in the way of interacting with its fans. When the global coronavirus pandemic began, most motorsports categories began with a series of virtual championships, drawing much attention that Formula E did not have its own. Last week SoyMotor.com asked Alberto Longo, CEO of the category, about this topic and this is what he told us.

“We are thinking of doing something very special, we do not like what we are seeing in virtual races, but we cannot advance much more. For this quarantine period we are thinking of launching something in Esports and it will be soon,” he acknowledged.

Now, as part of the Formula E fundraising partnership with UNICEF, the all-electric urban racing category will enter the virtual world with the ‘ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge’, a nine-week simracing competition with everyone the teams and drivers of the real Formula E Championship and a selection of the best Esports drivers.

The gaming world will enable the entire community of Formula E teams, manufacturers, partners, drivers and fans to take part in online racing while raising funds for UNICEF to keep children around the world healthy, safe and learning throughout the coronavirus crisis. Pilots and players will compete with the rFactor2 simulator software.

“We are excited to unveil our association’s first major fundraising initiative with UNICEF to support the global coronavirus pandemic,” said Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E. “ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge is an event born out of the UNICEF partnership, which supports our fundraising efforts across the Formula E community, offering our fans new content and getting our teams, drivers and partners back to compete. ”

The ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge will feature two separate quadrants running in parallel, one consisting of drivers from the actual Formula E Championship and the other by some of the fastest players and ‘influencers’.

The races will be held every Saturday starting with a pre-season test event on April 18, before scoring begins the following weekend. Points are accumulated over consecutive race weekends that contribute to the overall rankings in preparation for the Grand Final on June 13. It has not yet been revealed which circuits will be used in each eRace.

The remaining eight events will follow the traditional Formula E scoring system with extra points for Pole and the fastest lap. Double points will also be offered in the final race. Players must qualify before each round.

The 18 fastest drivers in the course of the qualifying window established Monday through Thursday every week will automatically advance to the main event and join a selection of influential people and well-known faces from the world of motorsports. Formula E Championship drivers will also compete remotely using the same software, on a simulator provided by Playseat, wheels and pedals from Fanatec.

Each driver and player has a one-lap classification system to determine the order of the grid. Online events will use a real race format that is game specific, where the last driver is removed at the end of each lap. The elimination process will continue until there are only 10 drivers left, leaving a quick lap to the finish line to decide the scoring positions.

Fans will be able to watch two races live each weekend as drivers and players line up separately during a 90-minute broadcast. The ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge will be available live worldwide through Formula E’s social media platforms, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Twitter.

