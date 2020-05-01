The coronavirus crisis may compel Alejandro Agag and his team to completely rethink the structure of the Formula E championship.

Perhaps the most important thing is to do without one of its hallmarks, urban circuits. The bet on these was due to a triple reason. On the one hand, take racing to the environment where the potential audience for electric cars is, an interesting environment for brands; then get financing from the cities, since it provides them with a tool to publicize their green bet and thirdly, the limitations of the cars, which in most of the permanent routes would suffer from top speed and lack of autonomy, while you can design a buzzard urban circuit where these two factors are not important.

“We must prioritize the health of people, of citizens. As long as it’s not completely safe to run in cities, we won’t… But if it is possible to run elsewhere, we will do so, “says Agag in statements to the British magazine Autosport. Agag understands that this situation “would be an exception” and can last an indefinite time, from “two months to three years”.

In the short term, Formula E plans closed-door races on permanent circuits, perhaps taking advantage of the short or national routes of these facilities to avoid the great straights or the assembly of provisional chicanes –as they do in Valencia in the tests– and to When there is an audience, the usual pit walk or the paraphernalia of the grills should change format or even be suspended directly.

In any case, running behind closed doors is a minor evil that should not present many problems because Formula E can be contested with less than 1,000 people between its staff and the organization of the track.

Obviously, this structure will affect financing, but with equipment owned or closely linked to a large manufacturer and saving money for the assembly and disassembly of the urban track, it may be feasible.

All this is coupled with the introduction of an evolution of the current Gen2 and the development of the Gen3, which should present a great improvement. The 250 km / h peak of the current car should go up to 300 km / h and the power of the engines will go up, without compromising the autonomy or weight of the vehicles.

