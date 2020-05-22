Formula E urgently reviews its plans to deal with the problems that the covid-19 will pose to the category it launched five years ago, Alejandro Agag.

It is not the resumption of this season that worries, but the road map they had planned has been greatly affected. The problems to be solved are many. The transition from urban routes to permanent circuits it is one of them and it is a step that affects the original philosophy of the category – bringing electrical technology to customers who may be the first to use it – and also its financing, although in return it frees from the cost of assembling and disassembling the urban circuits … but it also makes it difficult for cities to finance races.

And running on a permanent circuit is one thing that can happen not only to the races that can be held this year to save the season, but also to those of the next campaign and even those of the following two. For many cities, the priorities will be other than hosting a Formula E test and the cost involved.

But there is also a technical roadmap, which must be assessed if it should be modified. Although Formula E seems well on track to resist this crisis, since the participating teams are linked to a brand, the truth is that the brands will also be doomed to a significant cost cut and a restructuring that will affect their entire industrial and commercial policy. and image.

In this sense, the evolution of the Gen-2 for the next season seems destined to be parked; Postponed at best or simply skipped to jump straight ahead to the Gen-3, a car that needs to be much more efficient and competitive, able to reasonably defend itself on permanent layouts. This Gen-3 was planned for the 2022-2023 season, but its ambitious features could cause the cost to skyrocket and that doesn’t seem like the right way at the moment.

The least is the increase in performance, going from a 250-kilowatt motor to another 300 or 350 kilowatts, that is, almost 480 horsepower. But at the same time, a drastic reduction in weight was wanted, from 900 to 780 kilos, that is, almost 15%. Taking into account that the more power, the greater the demand for battery capacity; That would require sophisticated, much more expensive batteries and extensive chassis lightening. And if you want to keep or improve cornering speed, it will be imperative to look for more aerodynamic load and with it, increase aerodynamic resistance.

The teams should work to optimize the performance of the batteries; software for energy management, temperatures and energy recovery will be key.

There was talk of how interesting it would be to use pit stops to recharge batteries with ultra-fast charge and also of a generator on the front axle to recover energy under braking, although this is weight in order to work with a package. of batteries in the 50 kilowatt hour environment… although controlling the temperature rise of the batteries in this operation will be a challenge.

The road map was clear, interesting and attractive, but the covid-19 has changed the cards from a financial point of view. Cost containment to preserve brands or technological challenge with the risk of losing one? Surely those responsible for Formula E investigate the possibilities and will decide on the best one according to the brands.

