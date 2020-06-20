Formula E has presented the provisional calendar for its seventh season, which will run entirely in 2021. It will be the first in which the electric category acquires the status of World Championship. The first two dates approved by the FIA ​​World Council will be in Chile and Mexico, in January and February respectively.

The Formula E World Championship will have 14 races, with two double competitions in Saudi Arabia and London. As every two years, the series returns to the streets of the Principality of Monaco and the races Sanya, Rome, Paris, Berlin and NYC remain on the calendar. Seoul will once again have its chance to debut in the series and there is a date to be confirmed for June.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced it to reschedule the sixth season, delaying its completion. This in turn forces us to postpone the start of the next one. The dates and cities of the Formula E World Championship are:

01/16/2021 Santiago, Chile 02/13/2021 Mexico City, Mexico 02/26/2021 Ad-Diriyah, Saudi Arabia 02/27/2021 Ad-Diriyah, Saudi Arabia 03/13/2021 Sanya, China 10 / 04/2021 Rome *, Italy 04/24/2021 Paris, France 05/08/2021 Monte-Carlo, Monaco 05/23/2021 Seoul, Korea 06/05/2021 To be defined 06/19/2021 To be defined 07/10/2021 / 2021 New York, United States 07/24/2021 London, United Kingdom 07/25/2021 London, United Kingdom

* Subject to circuit approval.

