Formula E Gen3 is the leap forward that electric racing needed to tie up manufacturers like Porsche and try to rival Formula 1

Formula E is the perfect testing ground for electrical transition in which most motor brands are immersed. There are many interests for the electric alternative of Formula 1 to succeed, although at the moment its audience ratings are far from what the maximum automobile competition offers.

ABB FIA wants to seize the moment and Formula E Gen3 will arrive in the 2022/2023 season, the biggest regulation change to date and a long-awaited leap forward that has gotten the support of a giant like Porsche, the Volkswagen group, as well as DS Automobiles or Nissan. These are the changes that Gen 3 introduces and what the manufacturers think about the possibilities of Formula E to aspire to position itself as a benchmark among motor racing.

What’s new in Formula E Gen3: more power and pit stops with ultra-fast loading

Formula E “offers the most competitive environment to advance the development of high-performance vehicles. We see potential to take it to the next level from a sporting and technological point of view,” explains Fritz Enzinger, vice president of Porsche.

Among the changes that are being prepared is a profound remodeling of the pit stop times. The Gen3 will bring the fast charging up to 600 kW, in line with the fast charging improvements that we have already seen in some cars such as the Porsche Taycan. This opens the door to pit stops in the middle of the race for about 30 seconds, following the idea of ​​what we see in Formula 1.

“Fast charging at these speeds [600-800 kW] it is technically very challenging for the battery supplier and very expensive. It will require a lot of new infrastructure, “explains Peter McCool, Formula E technical director.

At the level of regenerative braking, the Gen3 will allow to expand the capacity from the current 250 kW to 600 kW. Regarding power, the limit will be extended to 350 kW, equivalent to about 470 hp. One more step at the speed level but still far from what is achieved in Formula 1, and even in Formula 2. It must be taken into account that the batteries will be lighter and the dimensions of the car smaller, with a reduction in weight up to 120 kg, so at the same power, the speed it reaches will be somewhat higher.

The chassis of the new Formula E will become 5,000 and 1,700 millimeters long and wide, with a weight that will increase from 900 kg to 780 kg including driver. Of this quantity, the batteries should weigh a maximum of 284 kg.

Finally, there is a decisive aspect to understand Formula E: the issue of the price of the vehicle. With the aim of trying to get manufacturers to optimize the cost of their technology, third-generation models should have a cost less than 340,000 euros. Although at the moment the FIA ​​has not specified the cost of the battery, so in the future perhaps a higher point can be reached.

Other manufacturers such as Nissan have also announced their support for the Gen3, again stressing the argument that generating more competition in this type of racing will help “explore the potential of electric cars.”

These new rules will seek to maintain equality between brands and customers. With the debut of the Gen3, Formula E will demand that manufacturers and customer-teams equip the same software and have the same updates. This is because the software is also a way to improve performance and these satellite teams did not always receive all the necessary updates to squeeze the whole vehicle. A measure to, again, try to build a more competitive career.

The cost of manufacturing these Formula E will continue to be the main limitation

At the moment, manufacturers like Mercedes have not confirmed their support for this third generation. And Audi and BMW have announced their decision to leave Formula E due to cost. Both Toto Wolff, director of Mercedes Formula 1, and Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, have pointed to the Importance of Limiting Rapidly Rising Formula E Costs.

In the 1980s, Porsche made a glorious breakthrough in Formula 1. Their 2019 return to Formula E was big news. Now the German manufacturer reaffirms its support for electric competition, without ruling out returning to Formula 1 if ecological fuels are used. Other classic brands such as Ferrari have also set their sights on electric competitions, in their case the WEC endurance test.

Formula E Gen3 is awaiting scrutiny from regulators and some changes will open uncharted territory. But the arrival of lighter, faster cars with the possibility of fast charging to make technical stops will be a clear advance. An acceleration to get closer to a Formula 1 that to this day is still the maximum reference.

