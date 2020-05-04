Formula E is the first FIA high standing championship that does not rule out having to end the season; Although he struggles to be able to celebrate a couple of more events as a minimum and if possible, they are double.

The category has been able to celebrate its first five races – it should be remembered that its season is not governed by calendar years, but is, in this case, 2019-2020 – before the coronavirus exploded. Later, the cancellations were followed until the announcement that London canceled its double test, which was to end the season and shortly afterwards New York. That has left the category with no tests on the calendar.

The season has received a ‘torpedo’ on its waterline. It depends on the cities, on the municipalities. These are the ones that ensure the financing of the races on provisional circuits in emblematic and central places of their city. The problem is twofold: the time required to build the route, the almost total impossibility of running the tests behind closed doors and, above all, that cities have other priorities. Is it imaginable to run in the center of Rome, Paris, London or New York with which you are falling?

“We are clearly willing to cancel the current season so that the next one, 2020-21, can be contested in its entirety,” says Alejandro Agag, who does not rule out being able to add any race to the devalaudao schedule, although he knows that it would have to be by resorting to some permanent circuit adapted with artificial chicanes and you almost have no time. However, at the same time it is realistic: “If we cannot enable something in August and September, surely we will not be able to continue this year“, he admits, at the same time that he points out that the recourse to permanent traces can occur for the next two or three seasons.

And although Agag, optimistic, said this past weekend that if F1 could start, they had a 50% chance of doing so too, the situations are not the same, the circumstances are different and reality is what it is. “With all the current questions and uncertainties, I think it’s very unlikely that we can do any more races. It would be exceptional in the exceptional moment we are experiencing. If we get it, it would be fine. But it must be clear that beyond September we are not going to run. Then the seventh season will begin. ”

In Britain, where Formula E is based, they are talking to Silvesrtone, Brands Hatch and Donington to find out about their availability. From Germany they point to the attempt to recover the test from Berlin – being at the disused Tempelhof airport, there are no problems to make it behind closed doors and the assembly can be very fast. The idea is to do some racing with the DTM; Nothing crazy since Porsche, BMW, Mercedes and Audi – these last two with two teams – represent half of the grid.

Jamie Reigle, the chief executive of Formula E since Agag stepped back to focus on Extreme E, admitted that “work is in progress for the end of July and August. We would like to complete the season with four to six races.” He does not rule out a trip to Korea because the situation there has improved a lot, but it would have to be seen if the entry into the country of all the personnel of the category is feasible.

