Formula E has agreed, with the FIA ​​and the teams, to delay the introduction of the new car, the Gen2, until the 2021-22 season. The decision has been unanimously approved by the World Council on Motor Sports, through electronic voting.

Although the car is already designed and some teams were already in possession of the first unit to start testing, the decision has been made to save on costs. Although chassis and aerodynamics are common to all and made by Spark, in collaboration with Dallara, teams had to fine-tune it and optimize it to use their own powertrain, transmission and rear suspension, the only proprietary elements allowed.

Given that some teams already had the new drive unit advanced, they will be allowed to use it next season, but in this case they will have to continue with the same power unit in 2021-2022. In other words, they have the opportunity to use a new engine in 2020-2021 and keep it at 21-22 or delay the new powertrain until 21-22, so they will have to use the engine they currently use at 20-21.

“During these difficult times, we have adopted a flexible approach. Not only with the quick and sensible decision to temporarily suspend the season, but now by applying measures to reduce development costs for the teams,” says Alejandro Agag, president of Formula E.

Agag points out that this decision responds to the comments made by “the teams and manufacturers. That is why we have worked closely with the International Federation of Motorsports to delay the launch of the Gen2 Evo and limit the teams to a single homologation of engines in the next two years. This has cut projected car development costs in half. This was a necessary action to contain costs, given the health crisis and economic environment. ”

Jean Todt, the president of the FIA, expressed his support for the measure. “In these difficult times, adapting cost structures in motorsports is a priority to ensure their sustainability,” claims the French manager.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.