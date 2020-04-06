The season would last until September via Sanya, Seoul and Jakarta

The championship is suspended due to the spread of COVID-19

Formula E is considering relocating the Asian mid-season races 2019-2020 to the end of it to replace European or North American tests that are currently being hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, Formula E was the first FIA category to cancel one of its dates. He subsequently decided to suspend the 2019-20 championship for a two-month term, canceling the races in Rome, Jakarta, Paris and Seoul. Now, he is evaluating a possible Asian tour to complete his sixth season in August and September in case the ePrixes in Berlin, New York and London cannot be made.

For the first time since its inception, the all-electric category could extend beyond July by recapturing the events in Sanya, Seoul, and Jakarta. The proposal has already been sent to the teams so they are ready for when races resume after the pandemic restrictions are eased.

The ePrixes in Berlin, New York and London are in doubt, but realize that in the selected venues to compete, Campaign Hospitals are installed, such as the cases of the Red Hook Ferry Terminal in New York and the ExCeL Arena in London. The Asian countries, the first to catch it, are already emerging from the infection, so reprogramming would be feasible.

In Sanya – without COVID-19 since February – it would compete at the end of August, Seoul – it has a very small number of cases – in September and it only remains to evaluate the sanitary conditions of Jakarta. These changes of dates would be feasible if the conditions of air travel and the security of the personnel allowed it.

Apart from all this, Formula E is still planning the introduction of the Gen2 EVO upgrade package for 2020-21, although a postponement is possible due to production times and costs for the teams. There is no official definition yet, but some teams have already called for cancellation of these improvements.

The Gen2 EVO was due to be unveiled in March during the Geneva Motor Show, but has been delayed due to the cancellation of the event. Spark Racing Technologies –SRT– manages the new Gen2 EVO front and rear chassis kits being produced at HP Composites in Italy.

These alternatives currently considered by Formula E, even if they are approved by the teams, must be presented in June to the FIA ​​World Motorsports Council for confirmation.

