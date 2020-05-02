The category is already looking for another venue to have a career in the United Kingdom

According to Autosport, the New York ePrix has also been canceled

A Formula E spokesperson has confirmed that the London ePrix has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The appointment that was scheduled for July 25 and 26 will not be able to be held because the competition venue has become a temporary hospital for those infected.

As reported by Autosport magazine, a spokesperson for the electrical category has confirmed that the London 2020 ePrix will not be held on the original date or venue. However, Formula E already speaks with fixed circuits such as Silverstone, Brands Hatch or Donington Park so that there is at least one race in the UK this 2020.

The London Exhibition Center has been transformed into a temporary hospital to assist those infected with coronavirus. Jaime Reigle, the executive director of the category, recently warned of this very probable cancellation. Now, a spokesperson claims this.

“Because the venue for the London ePrix race, the London ExCeL, has become a temporary hospital and will continue to be used to combat the coronavirus pandemic, London ePrix has been canceled. Formula E and the FIA ​​unconditionally support the use of these facilities during this health crisis. ”

“However, due to the circumstances and due to the preparation time required to ensure excellent operations at our events, it is not possible to hold the race at ExCeL London this season.”

Formula E is already working to return to London next year. For now, the highest priority is to preserve the health of the drivers, fans and members of the category: “We will work together with our partners to bring Formula E back to ExCeL London in 2021.”

“Our highest priority is still the health and safety of our team and the entire community of riders, partners and manufacturers as well as that of fans and residents of the cities in which we compete.”

According to Autosport, the New York ePrix scheduled for July 11 has also been canceled. However, this mentioned spokesman has not commented on the American appointment. We will inform later if there is any official news.

