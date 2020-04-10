Agag admits they will hardly be running in New York and London

The alternative is to look for permanent circuits

Urban routes require time, money and the approval of authorities

Formula E can arrive in Spain this year. It would not be in a city, but on a permanent circuit, which is the solution that Alejandro Agag is studying so that the category can complete the season.

To date, Formula E had not wanted to seek a career in our country. The fact of involving local corporations in them and occupying the center of a city were an obstacle here, but going to a permanent circuit can change things a lot.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Agag maintains that he tries to contest the remaining races of the Championship. Of the ten appointments on the calendar, five have already been held and the one in Jakarta has been postponed. Those that are missing are contested before July and in theory, they have Berlin-June 21, New York-July 11 and London-July 25 and 26, but the current situation due to the coronavirus makes it impossible to think of can celebrate them.

“Perhaps we can run in Berlin because the test is being held at an out-of-use aerodrome, Tempelhoff, but I find it very difficult to do it in New York or London because they take place in the heart of the city, in areas where provisional hospitals have now been installed. In addition, to enable an urban layout you need the help of local authorities and time, so we think that some races can be recovered in permanent circuits“says Agag.

The President of Formula E stresses that Italy, Portugal and also Spain are possible candidates. These are countries where the pandemic began before and, in good logic, they should be the first to emerge, but it does not rule out contesting those careers behind closed doors.

In the case of Spain, the location can be Valencia, since in Cheste the category tests have been held these last two years. Although many of the teams use the Calafat route, in L ‘Ametlla de Mar, for their private three, this route does not meet the requirements for a race. Another option may be the Montmeló short route.

Formula E races are held on urban circuits, purposely designed for the needs of the category. They do not seek to achieve good speeds, but there are sharp curves, requiring significant braking, in order to Recover energy, in order to complete a race of about 50 minutes.

The reasons are clear. Batteries store a limited amount of energy and for it to be sufficient to complete a race, without having to resort to bulky and heavy single-seaters, it is necessary to do that the paths are slow and tortuous, although they may have a quick zone.

In the first seasons, that was obviated with the obligation to make a pit stop to change cars, but this solution was already abolished in the previous season.

Agag knows that decisions must be made in a hurry. “The season should end in September, as the next season will start in December“And noted that everything will be done to ensure that the expenses for the teams are as contained as possible.

Formula E, unlike other categories, have the advantage that all teams are directly supported by large brands, which make the category the flag to show the technological possibilities of electric motors.

