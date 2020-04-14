The goal is to keep the most vulnerable children safe

Fundraising initiatives begin

Formula E has announced its partnership with UNICEF to support children and families most affected by the global coronavirus pandemic. The collaboration will focus on keeping children around the world healthy and learning in front of COVID-19. The funds raised will go towards distance learning programs and the provision of essential protective equipment for hospital staff and healthcare workers who are on the front lines of this battle.

Through their social networks, pilots and personnel from the electrical category have launched an appeal to the solidarity of fans to collaborate with the cause.

“Formula E is committed to supporting UNICEF in its efforts to protect the health and well-being of the world’s children and families,” said Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E. “We are taking immediate steps to protect generations. future of a global health emergency. Our partnership and initial donation to UNICEF is the beginning of a long-term journey to protect the health, safety and education of vulnerable children worldwide. ”

“On behalf of the Formula E teams, manufacturers, drivers, partners and all of their Formula E staff, we are honored to support UNICEF and encourage everyone to stay safe and stay home,” said Reigle.

As a first action, Formula E will make an initial donation to UNICEF to have an immediate impact on the charity’s work. UNICEF’s comprehensive response to the coronavirus pandemic includes addressing both the primary health and well-being of children and youth around the world, and a secondary impact of the loss of educational opportunities, as well as discrimination and stigma stemming from widespread disinformation.

“We want to thank Formula E for supporting UNICEF in combating the coronavirus. Together with our supporters, we are proud to continue our life-changing work around the world,” said Sarah Ward, Executive Director of UNICEF. “Through your much-needed donation, we are able to support children and families around the world through activities that include providing medical equipment, hygiene kits, developing learning resources, conducting prevention campaigns, and fighting wrong information. ”

The impact of the coronavirus on children so far has been enormous, more than 1.5 billion children are missing out on education due to school closings.

