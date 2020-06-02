The season will start the weekend of July 5 with the appointment of Austria

The category will travel to the same destinations as Formula 1

Formula 2 has confirmed, on Tuesday, the dates of its first eight races of the 2020 season, which will begin the weekend of July 5 at the Red Bull Ring with the event in Austria.

The lower category has announced its first eight appointments, after Liberty Media has confirmed the European tour with which Formula 1 will start in this year affected by covid-19. All events will be held behind closed doors.

Formula 2 will, as usual, go hand in hand with F1 also during the coronavirus crisis. At the moment, they have announced eight appointments on European soil and have advanced that they will confirm more events later.

F2 was planned to start the weekend of March 20-22 in Bahrain, but the covid-19 has caused the Championship to have to reconfigure its schedule.

The event has worked together with F1, the promoters, the various authorities in Europe and the FIA ​​to have a new calendar that allows paddock members and citizens of the countries visited by the sport to run safely again. .

The drivers will start the season the weekend of July 3 in Austria. They will race the Red Bull Ring the following week as well, before going to the Hungaroring for the third date. This will be followed by two events at Silverstone on the first two weekends of August, prior to traveling to Spain, Belgium and Italy to end this European tour.

2020 CALENDAR CONFIRMED

The organization of Formula 2 has confirmed the following events:

EVENT NUMBER DATE 1. Red Bull Ring, Austria July 3-5 2. Red Bull Ring, Austria July 10-12 3. Hungaroring, Hungary July 17-19 4. Silverstone, Great Britain July 31-August 2 5. Silverstone, Great Britain 7-9 August 6. Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain 14-16 August 7. Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium 28-30 August 8. Monza, Italy 4-6 September

