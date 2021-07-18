Formula 1 World Championship, 2021 Great Britain GP | Recital by Fernando Alonso in the new sprint classification: Seventh

In the history books of Formula 1, Max Verstappen will appear as the first winner of a sprint classification, but the exhibition that Fernando Alonso gave in the 17 laps that were given to the Silverstone circuit are also worthy of note to extol the advantages of this new format to determine the starting grid. The Asturian, who finished 11th in Friday’s classification, recovered five positions from the pull at the start, proving once again that the exits are one of its strengths. He finally ended up giving up a position to start from a creditable seventh place.

The battle at the top of the standings between Verstappen and Hamilton fell again on the Dutchman’s side, showing that Friday’s rankings will become of residual importance in the future of the weekends beyond testing pieces and strategies for the race. Verstappen knew how to take advantage of his moment and once again made it clear to the Briton in his own home that this year he not only has a rival, but that the situation may begin to complicate more than necessary if there is no soon reaction from Mercedes.

The second row of the starting grid will be occupied by Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc, who obtained a good result for Ferrari. Your workshop partner, the Spanish Carlos Sainz, was not so fortunate and fell two places, but the penalty to Russell for causing a departure from the track of the Ferrari driver will allow him to start tenth. The great disappointment on Saturday was starred by Checo Pérez, who will start last with his Red Bull after losing control and going against the protections.

Alonso: “I had fun the first round”

Fernando Alonso declared at the end of the new qualifying format that it was exciting with a but: “The first lap was fun, but the rest was all the time defending myself. For you it was a sprint test, but for me it was a marathon.”

