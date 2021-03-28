Formula 1 world champions who returned after retiring

Fernando Alonso will play his first race in Formula 1 this Sunday after returning to the grid for the 2021 season, after two years away from the ‘Gran Circo’ and focused on other automobile competitions to include in his record together with his two world championships with Renault. However, the Asturian driver is by no means the first to decide to return after leaving the cars for a while. In fact, he is not even the first world champion to do so, thus joining a list of great legends.

Niki Lauda

The first to do so was the legendary Austrian driver Niki Lauda. After his first World Cup in 1975, his career was marked by the accident he suffered in 1976 that came very close to taking his life. However, his competitive desire made him come back even stronger and proclaim himself a new champion a year later, in 1977. In 1979 he decided to retire, but in 1982 he returned to action signing at McLaren and was once again crowned as the best in the world two years later with the British team, before leaving it permanently in 1985.

Alan Jones

The Australian’s return is probably the least successful of the world champions, who have set the bar relatively high, perhaps also for Alonso. Jones was crowned the best pilot in the world in 1980 and only a year later decided to hang up the helmet. Despite playing a race in 1983, it was not until ’85 when he confirmed his return to F1. That year he abandoned in the three races he played and could only finish four of the following season, with a fourth place being his best position.

Alain Prost

On the contrary, a successful lap had the French Alain Prost. After being fired in 1991 from Ferrari, already with three titles under his belt, he announced that he would no longer race in the premier class of motorsport, moving to the other side of racing as a commentator. That contact with Formula 1 led to Williams in 1993 wanting to take over his services by forming a fearsome team together with Ayrton Senna and adding his fourth world championship that same year, in which he ended up retiring.

Nigel Mansell

For his part, Mansell left Formula 1 just after being proclaimed champion. After asking for a raise in 1992, Williams did not accept his conditions and they broke off the relationship between them. His absence in the ‘Great Circus’ lasted barely a year and a half since he returned to the British team due to the death of Ayrton Senna, still having time to win a race. In 1995 he signed for McLaren but barely lasted with those of Woking, retiring definitively that same year.

Michael Schumacher

The ‘Kaiser’ also wanted to follow in the footsteps of Lauda or Prost and sought to add a new title in a second stage in F1. The German, after succumbing to Alonso in 2005 and 2006, announced his retirement in style with the record of 7 titles and 91 victories. In 2010 he decided to go back to Mercedes in search of his eighth world championship and his return did not disappoint, although he did not even win a race. He finally decided to retire in 2012 and, ironically, he failed to witness the exponential evolution of the team due to the fatal ski accident he suffered in 2013.

Kimi raikkonen

The incombustible Finnish driver announced his retirement in 2009, two years after his 2007 World Championship victory in the last race, with a single point clear of Hamilton and Alonso. However, in the 2012 season he decided to return to F1 with Lotus after trying his luck in other categories. From 2014 to 2018 he drove the Ferrari car again and since 2019 he has done the same with Alfa Romeo and continues to fight on the grid.

Fernando Alonso

The Spanish driver is the last to join this list. World champion in 2005 and 2006, he continued to seek titles in Formula 1, staying at the gates with McLaren and Ferrari. In 2018 he decided to end his career in the ‘Great Circus’ and participating in these years in the Indy and the WEC as well as in the Dakar. However, this 2021 he returns with Alpine in search of a new adventure in the premier class, seeking to emulate Prost and Lauda to win their third World Cup.