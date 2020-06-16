The original idea was to completely freeze the development of the chassis

The change of Mercedes engine and a problem of a team rethought the measure

Formula 1 sporting director Ross Brawn has explained that the token development system was born as a result of the change from McLaren’s engine to Mercedes thrusters, planned for 2021.

F1 has decided to freeze the development of the chassis to save. Teams may make limited movements during the season. This freeze could not be total, as Ross Brawn has explained. The fact that McLaren switched to Mercedes engines led them to devise a system that would allow certain movements for teams.

“The problem with freezing development is that there is a team that will change its supplier of power units in 2021 and that is McLaren, we cannot ignore that. We can’t forbid McLaren not to make that change he’s planningSo we have had to find a system that allows them to make the change, “Brawn explained in words for the German website Motorsport Total.

Brawn has also shared that this freedom is not only allowed by McLaren, but also to allow some teams to improve their cars and not repeat the mistakes of 2020.

“It may also be that some teams have to make improvements to their cars so as not to repeat the 2020 mistakes next year,” he said.

In fact, Brawn has revealed that a team has already warned them that they have a cooling problem that they must fix. “A team has already informed us that you have a cooling problem with your car and it is not something that they had for two years, nor something that they could be with for two years. With permission to develop the car in winter, they could correct that mistake. We will allow to correct the failures, but not much more. In this way, we achieve a good balance, “said Brawn to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard