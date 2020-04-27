The Formula 1 It loomed in hostile territory, like the rest of sports competitions, due to the emergence of the coronavirus, but Liberty Media, who in 2016 bought the rights to the Gran Circo from CVC Partners, has shown that not ready to give up her big acquisition difficult as the times are.

The affiliate of the mass media group chaired by John Malone, Liberty SiriusXM, has bought Formula One Management its 33% stake in the concert promoter Live Nation, which represents a injection of 1,500 million dollars for the manager of the Formula 1 World Championship for different concepts, a real relief in a few months in which the Grand Prix is ​​happening due to its cancellation announcements due to the advance of the Covid-19 in different parts of the planet.

Liberty Media Chief Executive Greg Greg Maffei analyzed this move clearly in favor of F1. “Now you have a strengthened balance sheet that positions us to support and improve the Formula 1 business while it is opportune in these difficult times; We believe the reallocation also responds to the request of many Formula One Group shareholders to create a more focused business. ”

Formula 1 sees their bills relieved at a stage in which they will have to assume the cancellation of races due to the emergence of the coronavirus, and deal with the uncertainty about what will happen to the rest, since there is no fixed date for the resumption of the World Championship. Regarding the Liberty Media accounts, as reported by the World Cup management company itself, it has a margin explained in the end of 2019, which reported operating profits of 15.6 million euros, after ending 2018 with losses of more than 11 million.

The Formula 1 World Championship glimpses a very different competition from those of subsequent years, with a practically sprint championship that you can reduce your activity to 8-10 runs maximum, all in accordance with the best forecasts. It is still unknown when the activity may begin in 2020 and which circuits and countries will be in a position to host a Grand Prix.