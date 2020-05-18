With the aim of reducing environmental pollution, Formula 1 considers the use of sustainable fuels from 2023, said Gilles Simon, one of the managers of the technical aspects of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Although they have not yet opted for a specific type of fuel, the queen category wants to run in a sustainable way and thus support the eradication of pollution from the planet.

“As soon as 2023, we want to run 100 percent sustainable fuels in Formula 1. If we demonstrate sustainability in fuel development and efficient driving, we send two messages: We do something with our sport and break new ground,” he agreed. Simon in an interview for a German media outlet.

The Frenchman pointed out that the goal is to optimize and promote the development of new technologies that could be used in the future for all cars in general, with motorsports being a pioneer in this situation.

“We only optimize our own efficiency and drive the development of technologies that could be used in series production. Motor racing has to play a pioneering role ”, he exclaimed.

According to the Gallic executive, two possibilities of fuel are considered: one of them, obtained through biological waste and the other in a synthetic way, from different chemical processes; therefore, they will invite the oil companies to participate and present an environmentally friendly proposal.

Simon, who was chief designer of Peugeot and Ferrari, indicated that the four main manufacturers of engines immersed in Formula 1 (Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes and Renault), agree with this initiative.

“The four engine manufacturers have assured us that they want to follow this path if we can demonstrate that it is possible. We understand technology and we are currently seeing where its limits are or what parameters we have to change, “he stressed.

Finally, he stressed that they do not plan to change the current engines, and seek to analyze different options such as driving with ethanol, as is the case with the Indycar.

“We would lose a lot of efficiency that is achieved with current engines. For IndyCar it is a suitable solution because they have followed this path from the beginning, but it would not make sense for Formula 1 ”he concluded.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.