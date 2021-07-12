Formula 1 will show the 2022 car in real scale before England

Next Thursday, July 15, the world will be able to see what a Formula 1 car will look like under the new technical regulations that will be released in the 2022 season, this after an announcement of the category on its social networks.

The F1 will use its social media channels for a special broadcast at 8:30 AM Central Mexico, 10:30 AM Argentina.

Originally the new technical regulation would take effect in the 2021 season, but it was delayed a year due to the magnitude of the financial consequences derived from the coronavirus pandemic when it first broke out, when there was concern in F1 that some teams could disappear as result of the crisis.

The plans for the new cars were approved on October 31, 2019 with the intention of offering a tighter grid and bringing more competition at all levels.

The technical modifications were the result of research to create cars that allowed the pursuit of each other, but also offering a more “futuristic” image, as revealed at that time by the former CEO of the category, Chase Carey.

The key changes in cars for 2022:

“The cars will be able to run closer now, which is very important and the action on the track will be better with more options to pass. That’s the idea, “commented Jean Todt, president of the FIA ​​at the time.

“The goal is to have a tighter and less predictable championship on the track,” he added.

