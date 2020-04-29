Will hydrogen be the fuel of Formula 1? Do not be surprised … but we are not talking about the racing cars that captivate us on the track -when they can run, of course-, that arouse controversies, passions and amazement, but about the trucks that transport the cars and all the material of the Great Circus.

It would be a quick way to reduce the carbon footprint of the category, which in 2030 wants to be 100% ecological, which does not mean no emissions but to have a zero carbon footprint, a concept that has been imposed on zero emissions due to practical needs.

According to the FIA, the Formula 1 World Cup had an ecological impact in 2019 of 219,000 tons of CO2 … a tenth, or little more, of the impact of the 2018 Soccer World Cup. It is something that impacts me, but I do not know how the calculation is done, so I’m not going to argue about it.

However, I would like to quote a detail: logistics and travelAccording to the FIA, they represent the lion’s share of emissions, almost the 73%. So one way to dramatically cut emissions can be the use of electric or hydrogen trucks.

Is such a high percentage possible due to transportation? It is certainly also surprising if we are aware of the energy needed for wind tunnels, but most equipment tends to be self-sufficient in electricity thanks to solar energy.

It should not be very difficult. Iveco, which supplies the trucks to Ferrari, and has just partnered with Nikola to manufacture trucks with ‘fuel cell’ technology. Mercedes and Volvo are studying an alliance for fuel cell technology and both are also launching electric truck lines.

And it is that trucks are widely used in F1. Not just to transport cars, tools, mechanics, and pit paraphernalia. Many more are used to transport these fortresses-hospitalities that fill the paddock space throughout Europe.

It is true. It is not yet in a position to use this system. The hydrogen infrastructure is still embryonic and the electrical one is wasting time on long trips, when in F1 most of them are against the clock, but in two or three years you will hear about it.

