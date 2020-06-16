The measure has been taken to reduce costs and will take effect on September 30.

Only minimal changes can be made with the prior approval of the FIA

Formula 1 continues its path towards the goal of achieving an economically sustainable sport. That is why the premier class has decided to focus on pit stops and freeze the development of the equipment used for that task on a GP weekend.

This new technical directive will enter into force on September 30 of this same year 2020. With this limitation, it is mainly sought that all teams save costs.

The pit stops have evolved remarkably over the years and the last few seasons have seen tire changes in less than three seconds – some even in less than two. To achieve the advantage in this regard, the teams have invested in increasingly new technology.

The ten teams on the grid will have to describe all the equipment they have for this task and will send that document to the FIA ​​no later than July 22. It is true that from that day until September 30 different elements may continue to change, but each modification will have to be notified.

The situation will change after September 30. From then on, only minimal and justified changes can be made, which must also be previously approved by the FIA.

Although the possibility of setting a standard equipment for everyone was considered, this implied greater changes and with it also a higher expense. That is why it has finally been decided to simply freeze the development of these pieces.

This new norm comes in a season especially complicated for everyone by the coronavirus. The teams will face a condensed and shorter schedule than usual, as well as strict security measures. On the other hand, they will have to abide by this technical directive and prepare for the budget ceiling and the new technical regulation of 2022.

