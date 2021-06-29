Formula 1 will be sponsored by cryptocurrencies

Formula 1 has taken a step forward, with a press release issued on Tuesday morning between the two Austrian races making official the entry of Crypto.com as a sponsor of the highest level of motorsport, anticipating rumors of other advertisements in other sports, such as football, as it could become the title sponsor of Inter Milan instead of Pirelli.

Crypto.com, the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange, becomes a new global partner of the Formula 1 and will not only sponsor the sprint races, the 100-kilometer races on Saturdays starting at the British GP, but will also appear on the track at all World Championship events.

“We are delighted to welcome Crypto.com to the Formula 1 family, confirming our ability to attract global brands that believe in technology and innovation.”

The agreement is multi-year and the idea of ​​F1 is to involve Chrypto.com in various initiatives that will go far beyond simple sponsorship. In the Belgian GP A new award will be launched to recognize ambition and courage on the track.

Chrypto.com is a fast growing cryptocurrency platform that already has 10 million users, with Crypto.com’s Visa card being the most popular in the world and available in 30 countries.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: “We are very proud to be the first cryptocurrency sponsor of Formula 1. We join other prestigious brands supporting F1 by focusing on innovation. We would like to bring something new to GPs by connecting fans to the sport in new ways. “

