Gilles Simon, technical manager of the FIA, has unveiled this new initiative

Goal: Attract oil companies to find the fuel of the future

Gilles Simon, one of the managers of the technical aspects of the FIA, has confirmed that Formula 1 has set its sights on the 2023 season to introduce sustainable fuels, although they have not yet opted for one in particular.

“As soon as 2023, we want to run on 100% sustainable fuels in Formula 1,” said Gilles Simon, in an interview for the German media Auto Motor und Sport.

“If we demonstrate sustainability in the development of fuel and efficient driving, we send two messages: we do something with our sport and we break new ground.”

“We are only optimizing our own efficiency and driving the development of technologies that could be used in series production. Motor racing has to play a pioneering role,” he added.

The Federation manages two options: one of them is obtained through biological waste; the other is synthetic fuel, obtained from hydrogen and carbon dioxide in a laboratory through a series of chemical processes.

Simon says his goal is to attract oil companies to the competition, in his quest to find the fuel of the future for street cars.

“We do not want to rule out either – sustainable fuel types – for Formula 1. Our goal is to attract oil companies to our plan.”

“That is why we want to allow them to go their own way. The only requirement is that the technology is sustainable and the fuel is carbon dioxide neutral,” added the Frenchman.

On the other hand, the former chief designer of Peugeot and Ferrari – among other positions throughout his career – has revealed that they will try to implement this solution little by little, perhaps with the addition of 20% sustainable fuel before 2023 .

“I think the first planned step, that of adding 20% ​​biofuel to conventional fuel, will be more of a challenge for engine engineers than jumping 100%.”

In addition, it ensures that the four manufacturers of engines immersed in Formula 1 – Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault and Honda – agree with this initiative and rules out the use of alcohol due to its low efficiency.

“The four engine manufacturers have assured us that they want to follow this path if we can demonstrate that it is possible. We understand the technology and are currently looking at where its limits lie or what parameters we need to change.”

“We don’t want to change current engines. 2023 is just around the corner, and so we have manufacturers on our side. We could, for example, drive 100% with alcohol, but the efficiency would be so bad that manufacturers would have to build new engines. ”

“We would lose a lot of efficiency that is achieved with the current engines. For the IndyCar it is a suitable solution because they have followed this path from the beginning, but it would not make sense for Formula 1.”

“This can also result in completely new technologies that we are not currently seeing. Our job is to ensure that the technologies and processes that are used are sustainable,” says Simon to conclude.

