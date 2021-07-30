Formula 1 | The Hungarian sauna: The pilots’ complaints about the infernal heat

This weekend the Formula One after the controversial Silverstone Grand Prix marked by accident between Verstappen and Hamilton. This Friday free practice 1 and 2 were played in which the heat has been the main protagonist and the most discussed topic in the paddock.

Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) dominated this Friday free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the eleventh of the Formula One World Cup, ahead of his captain, the sevenfold English world champion Lewis hamilton, and the championship leader, the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), to which the ‘silver arrows’ improved by three tenths.

“Today I was roasting, I think I will have lost three kilos and the tires were melting”, commented Hamilton, 36, second in the World Cup and that, after winning against his fans two Sundays ago on Grand Prix of Great Britain, reduced to eight the points that the Dutchman Max Verstappen gets in the championship.

“Today it felt like I was in a Finnish sauna, especially when you stopped between runs, it was over 60 degrees inside the cockpit”, explained Bottas, born 31 years ago in Nastola and that, after finishing third in Silverstone The British Grand Prix two Sundays ago, he is fourth in the World Cup: with 108 points, 77 less than the leader, the Dutch Max Verstappen.

