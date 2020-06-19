In recent times the limits between different types of vehicles have been exceeded and it is more common to witness how the technology is shared on platforms that were previously very independent. Now the German firm Mercedes gives an example of this: the next generation of its AMG model will see the incorporation of an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, inspired by the technology originally developed for the car maker’s Formula 1 team.

The technology was developed in collaboration with Garrett Motion and seeks to solve the conflicting goals between a small fast-reaction turbocharger with relatively low peak performance and a large turbo with high performance. There is a slim electric motor built directly into the loader shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the fresh air side. It measures about 4 centimeters, and Mercedes-AMG calls it the “highlight” of this system.

“We have clearly defined our goals for an electrified future. To achieve them, we rely on discrete and highly innovative components as well as assemblies,” said Mercedes-AMG President Tobias Moers. “With this move, we strategically complement our modular technology and tailor it to our performance requirements. In a first step, this includes the electrified turbocharger, an example of technology transfer from Formula 1 to the road, something we will take the turbocharged combustion engines at a previously unattainable level of agility, “he added.

The aforementioned electric motor drives the compressor wheel before it accepts the flow of exhaust gases, thus improving the immediate response of idle speed and across the entire engine speed range, according to the German car firm. In other words, it eliminates turbo lag.

The electrification of the turbocharger also results in higher for low engine speeds, optimizing the ability to accelerate from a standstill. “Even when the driver takes his foot off the accelerator or applies the brakes, electric turbocharger technology can maintain boost pressure at all times, so a continuous direct response is guaranteed.”

