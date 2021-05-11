Formula 1 swept the invisible League of Tebas except Real Madrid – Sevilla

The numbers continue to prove Florentino Pérez. Each day that passes more, it is confirmed that in the Santander League they only sell Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético (this something less) and this was demonstrated again last Sunday. And is that the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix wiped out the entire invisible League of Javier Tebas … except for the duel played at the Di Stéfano between Real Madrid and Seville.

The Spanish Grand Prix held last Sunday in Montmeló, which resulted in a victory for Hamilton, was seen by more than half a million spectators, which is the sum of the 354,000 who saw the race through DAZN and the 225,000 who chose the #Vamos channel, both Movistar + channels. To this we must also add the subsequent program that was seen by 118,000 viewers and the one before the race, which had around 200,000 in front of the television.

Only the Real Madrid – Seville was able to overcome the race starring Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso and company. The key duel in the fight for the Santander League was seen by close to 1.5 million viewers. 1,230,000 followed him through the first channel of Movistar LaLiga while 290,000 saw him through the second. All this translated into a 7.5% share to lead on Sunday, May 9, on pay television.

The Real Madrid saved the day of a Invisible League of Thebes to which Formula 1 with its more than half a million spectators passed on the right. The Valencia – Valladolid was seen by 231,000 people, Villarreal – Celta de Vigo by 211,000 viewers Meanwhile he Getafe – Eibar it was the least watched match of the day with 83,000. The crucial duel in the fight for relegation at the Coliseum was seen in the movie The A-team.