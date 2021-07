Formula 1

Formula 1 | Summary of the British GP | VIDEO of Hamilton’s victory today

The sevenfold English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) won the Grand Prix of Great Britain, the tenth of the Formula One World Cup, held this Sunday at the Silverstone circuit, where he cut 25 points from the leader of the championship, the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who retired on the first lap, after having an accident, fortunately, without major physical consequences.

00:01:01, 3 hours ago