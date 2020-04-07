It would start with a limit of 135 million euros to gradually drop to 110

The idea would avoid immediate mass layoffs on large teams

Formula 1 is considering a new idea in relation to the introduction of the budget ceiling. The Great Circus, listening to large and small teams, proposes a three-step budget limit arrival plan that would start with 135 million euros and would eventually seek about 110 million euros as the maximum budget.

The budgetary ceiling has passed in a few months from utopia to reality and its arrival is getting closer. It only remains to know the limit conditions: the amount in which you will set the cap and the plan.

In the videoconference meeting between the teams yesterday, a new proposal: reach 110 million euros in three steps, progressively, according to the German publication Auto Motor und Sport. This plan will be refined in future meetings. The teams are expected to reschedule an appointment later this week.

Although, as we were commenting this morning, yesterday’s meeting did not reach major conclusions, its participants agree that they are heading in the right direction with the talks.

The meeting was largely devoted to the issue of the budget ceiling. McLaren, Renault, Racing Point, Williams, Alfa Romeo and Haas demanded to lower the limit to 90 million euros. Ferrari and Red Bull, however, stand at 135 million euros. Mercedes is willing to transfer up to 125 million euros maximum.

Then an idea was put on the table that they will study in future meetings: a three-step plan to go down to 110 million euros. Start with 135, then go to 125 million euros and finally set the limit at 110 million euros, so large teams don’t have to fire so many employees immediatelyThis is your main concern, and minimizing damage.

The other subject of pending debate is the demands of the big manufacturers, who ask that their budget is not the same as that of a small team because they have to bear research and development expenses that their clients do not pay.

