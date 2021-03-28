Formula 1: Sergio Pérez starts his new season in fifth place with the Red Bull team

The Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, started the 2021 season of the Formula 1 with his new team Red bull racing in Bahrain, finishing in the fifth position of the race won by Lewis hamilton.

Sergio Pérez had problems all weekend in his new car, so he started in position 11 this race coming from behind and adding important points, in his presentation with the team with this fifth place.

The Mexican driver arrived this season as one of the competition’s stellar hires, after being cut from the Racing Point team that signed former champion Sebastian Vettel.

The winner of this race was the German driver Lewis Hamilton who performed an excellent role, beating the other Red Bull driver Max Verstappen who finished second and closed the podium Valtteri Bottas of the Mercedes team.

