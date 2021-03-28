Formula 1: Sergio Pérez starts his new season in fifth place with the Red Bull team

The Mexican pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, started the 2021 season of the Formula 1 with his new team Red bull racing in Bahrain, finishing in the fifth position of the race won by Lewis hamilton.

Also read: Chivas: David Faitelson shoots Víctor Manuel Vucetich and sets an example for the Female Herd

Sergio Pérez had problems all weekend in his new car, so he started in position 11 this race coming from behind and adding important points, in his presentation with the team with this fifth place.

And the PILOT OF THE DAY in the #BahrainGP was … SERGIO PÉREZ . Deserved award for the Mexican, who had to go back from last place to a creditable 5th place. pic.twitter.com/pn7ZnEMAUx – efe.uno (@efe_uno) March 28, 2021

The Mexican driver arrived this season as one of the competition’s stellar hires, after being cut from the Racing Point team that signed former champion Sebastian Vettel.

Thus the results of the first race of 2021 of formula 1, Sergio Pérez started at 11 and went back to 5, he was the one that advanced the most positions pic.twitter.com/XeEIDjzuKk – Football Time (@andresn) March 28, 2021

The winner of this race was the German driver Lewis Hamilton who performed an excellent role, beating the other Red Bull driver Max Verstappen who finished second and closed the podium Valtteri Bottas of the Mercedes team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content