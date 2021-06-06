Formula 1: Sergio Pérez achieves his first win with Red Bull in Azerbaijan

The Mexican pilot Sergio “Checo” Pérez, achieved his first race won in Formula One with his team Red bull racing, after a complicated race on the track Azerbaijan.

The Mexican driver took advantage of the circumstances of this race to get into the first places, managing to take advantage of the mistakes of the others and get to the top of the podium achieving his first victory in this race.

Sergio Pérez finished in first place followed behind by former Formula One champion Sebastián Vettel, who was behind the table while Pierre Gasly had his best race of the season closing the podium in third place.

With these positions, the Mexican driver enters the fight in the competition, since the first three places in the table such as Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Valtieri Boots did not add points in their favor after this race that was full of surprises and errors.

