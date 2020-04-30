You want to limit the development of the new cars

The main reason is that the regulations will change radically in 2022

Formula 1 not only faces the crisis caused by the coronavirus and the creation of a calendar at this time. They also have their sights set on 2022, the season in which the new regulation will finally enter into force. Based on this, the option of reducing the aerodynamic load of the cars by 2021 is being considered, according to the portal ..net.

The inability to start the 2020 season as planned has brought several consequences. The first of these has been the decision to postpone the new regulations for a year, given that with the current situation it is extremely difficult for teams to work. In fact, the factory shutdown period has recently been extended to 63 days.

The different teams together with the category considered that such a large modification to the cars was not feasible without having enough time to develop them in the correct way. On the other hand, the expenses they have made to cover this 2020 would have been in vain.

Formula 1 aims to reduce expenses from now on. Furthermore, the teams opted to use the 2019 Pirelli tire specification in 2021. For these reasons, the technical task force has investigated different possibilities to prevent too large a performance increase between 2020 and the following season. .

The proposal is based on reducing the aerodynamic load of the cars by modifying both the front and rear spoilers and the flat bottoms. Another added option being studied is to install a token system similar to the one that existed six seasons ago for the development of power units.

Next week, the heads of all the teams will have a meeting to approve these considerations in order to save on costs due to the difficult situation they currently face and to be able to focus on the changes that will come from 2022.

