Formula 1 | Sebastian Vettel began to collect garbage in the stands of Silvestone after the race

The Asto Martin rider was left cleaning one of the stands at the Silverstone circuit and his image has gone around the world. His attitude was exemplary off the track, worthy of a world champion.

At the end of the race and after fulfilling his commitments as a pilot, Vettel put on some gloves, grabbed some garbage bags, rolled up his sleeves and began to remove the garbage that had been generated in one of the stands where the drivers concentrated. fans of an event organized by him.

British GP recap: Hamilton hits the table