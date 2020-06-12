F1 has continued to work hard to finish the season’s remaining schedule and is confident of having 15-18 races by the time the season is over.

Formula 1 continues to outline its calendar for the imminent World Cup 2020 and this Friday has ruled out any option to hold the Japanese, Singapore and Azerbaijan Grand Prix this year.

Earlier this month the first eight races of a revised schedule for the season were announced, all in Europe and beginning with the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on the first weekend of July.

“Since then, F1 has continued to work hard to finish the season’s remaining schedule and is confident of 15-18 races by the time the season ends in Abu Dhabi in mid-December. We hope to publish a new calendar before the season starts in Austria, “F1 said in a statement.

At the moment, it is already certain that the pandemic will prevent running in Japan, Singapore and Azerbaijan. “These decisions have been made due to the different challenges that our promoters faced in those countries. In Singapore and Azerbaijan, the long lead times required to build the urban circuits make it impossible to host the events, and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions have also led to the decision to cancel the race, ”the competition noted.

On the positive sideivo, F1 highlighted “significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised schedule” and added that they are “particularly encouraged by the interest new applicants are showing in organizing a race in 2020”.

“We see that it is still a time of uncertainty and complexity around the world and we will continue to ensure that the 2020 season is celebrated in a cautious and flexible manner. We have detailed and solid security plans to ensure that we start the season in the safest possible way, “guaranteed the competition.

Europa Press