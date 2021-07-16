Formula 1 reveals what the new cars of 2022 will be like

He’s already on the asphalt. The new Formula 1 of 2022 was presented this Thursday at the Silverstone Circuit, before the British GP Formula 1, to show fans the look of next year’s cars. It is a good approximation of what is to come next year, although it must be made clear that it is only a car created by the SON from the new regulations of 2022 and that the final appearance of either team’s vehicles was not revealed. This is a necessary and fundamental clarification, since although all vehicles should look very similar to this first car shown, the small details that each team can find compared to their rivals could make the differences.

All the teams have been working on this from the beginning of the year. Many of them decided already at the beginning of the year not to develop their car during this year to focus all their efforts, both financial and personal, on the creation of the car of 2022. And at this stage of the championship, it only seems that Mercedes and Red Bull continue with their evolutionary battle to go for the world. The rest is devoted to the gestation of the new car for next year with the aim of hitting the key of the new regulations and fighting for everything.

F1 presents its new car model for 2022 with all the teams on the grid

And it is precisely, that open door that all the teams find towards the possibilities of triumph is the best of this new regulation, which will make the cars of 2022 totally different from the current ones. Thus, depending on the creation of the car next year, the current order of forces could change. Everyone knows that it is essential to start the first year of new rules as high as possible as it will be more difficult to progress later. And hence everyone’s insistence on focusing their efforts for next year.

Smaller car with a more standardized and simple line

The 2022 car, visibly it looks much smaller than the current one and with much simpler lines. In this sense, we must highlight the greater number of pieces standardized by regulation and the greater specificity in the technical indications given by the SON to make life miserable for the engineers and to force the cars to look much more like each other than they do now. That, with the sole objective that the differences on the track are much smaller than they are now.

In this way, this first model shows its greatest simplicity, for example, already without the fins and bargeboards

complexes that have the current F1 in its central part, with which teams could improve their performance. Now, in the middle zone, no sign of fins.

The engineers of all the sets will have it much more difficult to find a loophole in the regulations to get an extra tenth compared to the rest. Of course, if someone succeeds, the first year could be much superior to their opponents, but aware that their rivals will not take long to copy their solutions to fight again on a more equal footing.

Visually, It is also necessary to highlight a rear wing in the shape of a curve on its sides that riders like Sainz define as “very aggressive”, its upper intake in a round shape and smaller than those of the F1 of 2021 and some reduced pontoons. And in the front, highlights a huge spoiler and with upward curved side plates and a wide nose, but at the same time, very fine.

The car will have larger tires, 18 inches, will weigh more than the current one, a total of 790 kilos at least next to the rider’s weight (without fuel) and also has a large cutout in the flat bottom that will make this car is between one and three seconds slower than the current F1. But with the naked eye, to the viewer, it will not be noticed. This should be a price that F1 pay at ease if the competition achieves greater excitement and equality on the track.

Cars can be followed

Although this Thursday the appearance of the car was shown, the main change is in what is not seen, in its aerodynamic concept, designed so that there are more battles between drivers and that they last longer. Currently, drivers must steer clear of the car in front to avoid damaging the tires, not heating up the brakes and not to lose downforce when driving close, getting dirty air from the car in front. This prevents fights or that they are lasting. In addition, it makes overtaking difficult, which can be done if the car behind is much higher than the one in front.

The change of rules 2022 was made with an aerodynamic concept that had its main objective of lifting the air that a car gives off so that another car could closely follow another in a curve

. That should reduce dirty air and generate more fights, especially since the car will base its downforce on the so-called ground effect through its bottom. This will allow the loss of aerodynamics chasing another car to be much less.

But beware, cornering battles will only increase if two cars have similar performance. If someone hits the regulatory key in the first year and takes too great an advantage over their competitors, they could easily dominate the start of this new era. Of course, the rest will not take long to copy you. And if the regulation is maintained over the years, things should tend to equalize between all in a short time. Even more so with the entry into force of the salary ceiling.

The F1 seek equality and excitement in a world filled with multiple entertainment offerings. He does not want to be left behind and be a reference again.

