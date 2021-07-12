Formula 1 radically changes its schedules for the British GP

The Formula 1 debuts at the British GP This week a new Grand Prix format with many changes already known for months. However, what has most surprised fans of the ‘Great Circus’ is the revolution in the schedules of the Grand Prix program in this format, published this Monday. It must be remembered that this ‘experiment’ will be carried out for the first time in Silverstone, but which is scheduled to be repeated in Italy (Monza, September 11) and Brazil (Interlagos, November 6). All with the aim of making the three days of the Grand Prix more exciting in order to increase the number of fans of this sport.

With the new format, F1 is delaying its weekend program a lot. In Europe, in a standard Grand Prix, the action always starts in the morning, around 11.30. But with this ‘experiment’, the action is delayed a lot.

Friday: FP1 in the afternoon and qualifying

Proof of this is what we will see at Silverstone, where the FP1 schedule will be from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm (2.30 pm in England). This will be the only session that the cars have to practice before qualifying, which will maintain its Q1, Q2 and Q3 format, but which will take place on Friday at 7:00 p.m. instead of Saturday.

Saturday: FP2 and qualifying sprint race

On Saturday, the pilots will have one more hour of free practice (FP2), again, taking to the track on Saturday at a later time than usual, with the holding of the second free practice from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Subsequently, the F1 cars will not hit the asphalt again until from 5.30 pm to 6.00 pm they compete in the great novelty of this format: the race to the qualifying sprint.

How does the sprint race work?

The starting order for this sprint race will be the one from the result of Friday’s qualifying session. The winner of the race will get 3 points, the second will get two, and the third will earn one point. But the most important thing will be the order in which this race finishes on Saturday, as it will determine the positions of the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

This sprint test will be 100 kilometers, half an hour, and in it, the pilots will have to be very cautious. Those who bet on playing it more could advance some good positions for Sunday’s race, but a serious mistake or a touch could delay him on Sunday’s grid or jeopardize his career if he damages a spare part. This short run also increases the probability of incidents, and this could cause significant extra costs for the teams.

Sunday: Race

Finally, the 2021 F1 British Grand Prix will end with Sunday’s race. It will continue to be the important appointment of the weekend, since the points that will be distributed are the same as the rest of Sundays. Furthermore, if one driver wins Saturday’s race and another wins Sunday’s race, the winner of the Grand Prix will still be Sunday’s winner, the long race winner.

Finally, on Sunday, the race will be at 4:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. English time).

Friday

Free 1: 3.30 p.m.-4.30 p.m.

Classification: 19.00-20.00 h

Saturday:

Free 2: 13.00-14.00 h

Sprint qualifying race: 17.30-18.00

Sunday:

Carrera: 16.00-18.00

– Friday:

Free 1 of 60 minutes

Qualification (Determines short race grid order). It will be done with the current ‘qualy’ format, with Q1, Q2 and Q3.

At the end of the day, the cars will be parked. No modifications can be made.

– Saturday:

Free 2, without being able to make modifications.

Qualifying race (This short sleeve will be 100 kilometers. Its objective is to determine the grid for Sunday. Points will be awarded for the first 3 -3 for the winner, 2 for the second and one for the third-)

– Sunday:

Sunday race. Points will be distributed following the current system.