Formula 1 on the BBC: Styrian Grand Prix radio & online coverage details

Verstappen leads Hamilton in the drivers’ championship by 12 points

Follow live radio and text coverage of the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 25-27 June.

Max Verstappen fought back to pass Lewis Hamilton and take a brilliant win in the French Grand Prix to extend his championship lead.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team gambled on an extra pit stop, sacrificing the lead to come back at Hamilton on fresher tyres to pass the Mercedes with two laps to go.

DateSessionTimeRadio coverageOnline text commentaryPreviewListen and download hereFriday, 25 JuneFirst practice10:30-11:30 BSTBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 10:00 BSTSecond practice14:00-15:00 BSTBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 13:30 BSTSaturday, 26 JuneFinal practice11:00-12:00 BSTBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 10:30 BST Qualifying14:00-15:00 BSTBBC Sport website and mobile appFrom 13:00 BSTSunday, 27 JuneRace14:00-16:00 BSTBBC Radio 5 LiveFrom 12:30 BSTChequered Flag podcast: Styrian Grand Prix review – download here once the race has finished