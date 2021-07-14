Formula 1 on the BBC: British Grand Prix radio & online coverage details

The British Grand Prix will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website

Follow live radio and text coverage of the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone Circuit, England, 16-18 July.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen beat Valtteri Bottas to claim another dominant victory in the Austrian Grand Prix and extend his championship lead to 32 points.

It was his third and Red Bull’s fifth consecutive win, as he solidifies his position at the top of the title race.

BBC Sport has live coverage of practice, qualifying and the race across the BBC Sport website and 5 Live, plus live digital coverage on the BBC Sport website and app – including audience interaction, expert analysis, debate, voting, features, interviews and audio content.

You can follow all the action and the latest news on the BBC Sport F1 page and via the BBC Sport app, and catch up with analysis and interviews with the BBC Radio 5 Live Chequered Flag podcast.

DateSessionTimeRadio coverageOnline text commentaryPreviewListen and download hereFriday, 16 July First practice14:30-15:30 BSTBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 14:00 BSTQualifying18:00-19:00 BSTBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraFrom 17:30 BSTSaturday, 17 JulySecond practice12:00-13:00 BSTBBC Sport website and mobile appFrom 11:30 BST Sprint qualifying16:30-17:00 BSTBBC Sport website and mobile appFrom 15:30 BSTSunday, 18 JulyRace15:00-17:00 BSTBBC Radio 5 Live and uninterrupted on the BBC Sport website From 13:30 BSTChequered Flag podcast: British Grand Prix review – download here once the race has finished