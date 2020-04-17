At a time when the crisis of the new coronavirus poses an enormous threat to the smallest teams in Formula 1, the German driver Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) called those responsible for his sport to “take care of their own.”

The four-time world champion is confined to his home in Switzerland and answered questions from a virtual press conference to analyze the moment of his sport in such a critical situation, with the 2020 season paralyzed, without having been able to start and without the security of when will it be able to start.

“It is complicated. On the one hand there is the health of the sport and on the other that of the people who work in the paddock and, above all, of the fans. There are several options to resume, with or without an audience,” Vettel explained to the journalists.

“Nobody likes to run in front of empty stands, but it will have to be seen if doing it behind closed doors would allow doing it much earlier. The first races will probably be a little different, but not much, I hope, since we want to run as usual, in front of the fans, “he said.

The first nine events of the calendar have been canceled (Australia, Monaco) or postponed without a new date (Bahrain, China, Vietnam, the Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan, Canada) and the following tests, starting with the French Grand Prix on June 28 , are threatened by the pandemic.

For the world championship to be considered valid there must be at least eight races, which could force, depending on how the new coronavirus pandemic evolves, a very busy last part of the year to try to make up for lost time.

“We pilots are a bit privileged. Of course, the races can be exhausting, but the limit must be for the workers, they have to rest. You also have to see if it is easy to reschedule the races or if the circuits are free. Many questions remain I think the schedule will be more loaded, but I think it is not realistic to think of ten consecutive weekends (with F1 Grand Prix), “he estimated.

– Renewal “on hold” –

Several F1 players have defended the need to reduce costs to protect teams, especially the most fragile ones.

“What we all want is for everything to be equal. If this situation allows it would be a good side effect. We will see when the decisions are made and applied. But clearly, some small teams are in danger and, as in a family, the Formula 1 must take care of his own, “he stressed.

On whether he plans to agree with the Scuderia on a reduction in his salary, he played the card of discretion.

“We talk about it, but without knowing what the season will be like … Whatever happens, we will keep this decision between us, as I have always done. I will not use it to polish my image,” he said.

Will Vettel continue at Ferrari in 2021, as it seems that both parties want? “At the beginning (of the COVID-19 crisis) the priority was to manage the situation in the best of ways, so the negotiations were put on hold. I think we are going to move forward, but we do not have precise deadlines.”

While confined in Switzerland, Vettel does not stop training.

“This free time gives us the opportunity to work on our physique, something we don’t have time to do (…) Mentally, being with three children at home, that gives work! But I miss piloting, of course That feeling cannot be replaced, “explained the 32-year-old pilot.