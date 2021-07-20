Formula 1 | Mercedes to Red Bull: “Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty driver”

With the discussion now on the table as to who was at fault in the accident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstaapen, Toto wolff He was not silent in the face of the accusations coming from Red Bull: “We have not seen any major incidents with him. And that is why he maintains his demeanor. And the incident did not particularly bother him.”he commented. Regarding whether or not a penalty to the British driver is fair, the president of Mercedes did not get wet: “Everyone will have a certain bias towards an incident like that.”.

With the British driver’s victory and Bottas ‘third place at Silverstone, Mercedes has diminished Red Bull’s lead in the Constructors’ championship. The team led by Christian Horner has 289 points and the Germans are second with 285. In the world of pilots, Verstappen continues to lead with 185 points while Hamilton is second with 177.

