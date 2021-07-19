Formula 1 | Mercedes denounces racist insults against Hamilton after winning at Silverstone

There was much expectation at Silverstone about whether Lewis Hamilton could get the victory against a Max Verstappen who had just beaten him in several of the previous races and who started from pole. The English driver came out very aggressive and had an intense duel with Verstappen, in which the Dutchman took the worst part and ended up against the circuit protections after a very strong accident, fortunately, without consequences for Max, except that he could not continue In race.

The performance of the Briton during this first lap was highly questioned by the public, so much so, that Mercedes has had to step out and denounce the treatment received by its pilot, especially on Social Networks.

The Mercedes team, in conjunction with the FIA ​​and Formula 1 itself, issued a statement in which they denounced the racist insults on social networks against Lewis Hamilton. “During and after the race, Lewis was the target of multiple cases of racist abuse on social media. Formula 1 and the FIA ​​together with Mercedes condemn this behavior in the severest way. These people have no place in our sport and we urgently request that those responsible be held accountable for their actions. Formula 1, teams, drivers and the FIA ​​are working together to make a sport more inclusive and diverse, and these unacceptable online abuse behaviors should be highlighted and eliminated“the statement concluded.

Red Bull in turn wanted to support their rival, posting a message on their social networks in which they fully supported Mercedes and the FIA. In addition, they defend that it was an accident between pilots and that these race incidents they cannot in any case end in racist abuses.

